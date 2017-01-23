Page PD Tests License Plate Recognition System

What does your license plate say about you? The Page Police Department will now know a lot more, a lot quicker.

The Police Department is currently in the process of testing an Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system on one of their Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicles.

The ALPR system runs from a mounted camera system that photographs vehicle license plates at a rapid rate, thousands per hour, and then scans and matches the photographed plates to various governmental databases. Any violation which is associated with vehicle registrations, from revoked or suspended licenses and vehicle insurance information, can be easily found out with the ALPR system.

More serious offenders, such as wanted fugitives, terror watch-listed individuals, and AMBER Alert suspects, can also be matched using ALPR.

When a match, or hit, is made, the police officer is alerted by an alarm denoting an “attention-worthy” record has been found.

Right now, Page PD is demoing the system to see if it is something they may need going forward. At an estimated cost of $20,000 – $30,000, grants are being pursued to purchase an ALPR system for the department.