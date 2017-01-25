Outside-the-Box Funding Solutions Power PUSD

It’s no secret that Arizona is lacking, to say the least, in its funding for education.

Arizona ranks 50th in the nation for education funding, according to Kevin Dickerson, the new business manager for Page Unified School District. Superintendent of PUSD Rob Varner thinks Mississippi may have fallen behind Arizona, but says Arizona is definitely in the bottom two or three.

All of this paints a dire picture for the school district.

Dickerson provided numbers to show how the budget has been drastically cut. The formula used to determine how much money each school receives from the state dictated in the past that Page receive $1.7 million in capital funds. Those funds are used for everything including text books, buses, and maintenance projects around the district. However, this year PUSD received $86,000 in capital funds from the state. That’s not a budget trimming, that’s a slashing.

To put the budget cut into perspective, Dickerson said the funds wouldn’t be able to cover the cost of one bus. A single bus costs more than double what PUSD received from the state, coming in with a price tag of $176,000.

Varner remains optimistic, saying, “Finances are tight, but I have a little optimism from [Governor] Doug Ducey’s speech. [He] still hasn’t told us how he’s going to pay for some of the things he wants to do but at least they’re talking about education.”

Rather than sitting on his laurels, waiting for the state legislature to provide more money, Varner takes a more proactive approach. He actively pursues grants and other outside funding options to keep the district humming along.

There’s the $1 million in roofing projects for Desert View, parts of the middle school, and the CAB building. Those projects are being paid for by grant money received from the state.

Currently, the district is in the middle of an energy audit which has them replacing water and light fixtures with energy efficient alternatives. Varner says that project is currently 60% completed. The district was able to undergo this project because of a zero-interest loan that Varner secured from the state. PUSD will pay the loan back, with no interest, with the savings recouped from the lower energy costs.

“We’re being really outside-the-box.” Varner said, “We’re getting free stuff like free fire alarms that we’re getting next month from the state. That’s from the work we’re doing looking for those grants. If something’s out of compliance, like fire alarms, there are grants, free state money that’s put aside, but you have to apply for those. Those are competitive. We’ve done a really good job since I’ve been here getting the free roofing and those kind of things.”

Ever since Varner took over as superintendent, he’s vowed to do everything he can for the students.

“Kevin and I have the same vision,” Varner said, “We know we have work to do, but the bottom line is you do what you can for kids. It’s always about the kids, the success of kids, and taking care of the people that work for you.”

The one project that Varner can’t seem to find any outside-the-box help with is affordable housing for teachers.

“If you are interested in a partnership, come see me.” Varner said during a recent radio interview, only half jokingly. “We’ll make it happen on our end and I think we have some extra land out there. We’ll work with whomever to help us with some affordable housing for teachers.”

One perk for any potential builder, “You’ll have teachers in there that can pay their bills, we’ll make sure of that.” Varner added with a laugh.