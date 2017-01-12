Outdoor Expo Threatens to Leave Utah

The founder of an outdoor industry exposition in Utah is calling for the show to leave the state in protest of Utah’s public land policies.

Peter Metcalf of Black Diamond Equipment said the Outdoor Retailer show should depart Salt Lake City in disgust. Metcalf cites the state’s political leadership’s opposition to the new Bears Ears National Monument, its attempt to gut the Antiquities Act, and its drive to obtain ownership of federal lands.

In a statement, show organizers agreed with Metcalf to the extent that, “Any threat to public lands is a threat to the outdoor industry.

The twice-yearly shows bring $40 million to the state economy and more than 43,000 visitors. The show is committed to Utah through at least 2018 and is the largest outdoor equipment expo in the world.