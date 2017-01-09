News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Off to Tree Heaven

Off to Tree Heaven
January 09
13:56 2017
Print This Article

That nasty storm in California over the past few days has claimed one famous victim. The huge Pioneer Cabin Tree, a tall sequoia, toppled in the woods on Sunday. Subsequent Facebook posts have expressed sorrow and sadness, as well as pioneer-cabin-treepictures of the tree in its heyday.

The tree was located in the Calaveras Big Tree State Park southeast of Sacramento and had been hollowed-out in the 1880s. Thousands of vehicles drove through it, and many more thousands of tourists had their pictures taken standing inside. The tree itself was hundreds of years old.

According to some reports, it was hollowed-out in more a less as a tribute to a famous tree in Yosemite National Park, which likewise fell in a storm fifty years ago. The tree that toppled Sunday, though hollowed at the bottom, still had branches that would sprout green leaves.

The Calaveras Big Trees Association philosophizes that while the tree enchanted many for many years, the storm was just too much.

Tags
StromTree

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
1:41 PM MST on January 09, 2017
Expires:
8:00 PM MST on January 09, 2017
Overcast
Monday
Overcast
High 47°/Low 37°
20%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 47°/Low 37°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 55°/Low 37°
10%
Chance of Rain
Thursday
Chance of Rain
High 46°/Low 34°
60%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.