Off to Tree Heaven

That nasty storm in California over the past few days has claimed one famous victim. The huge Pioneer Cabin Tree, a tall sequoia, toppled in the woods on Sunday. Subsequent Facebook posts have expressed sorrow and sadness, as well as pictures of the tree in its heyday.

The tree was located in the Calaveras Big Tree State Park southeast of Sacramento and had been hollowed-out in the 1880s. Thousands of vehicles drove through it, and many more thousands of tourists had their pictures taken standing inside. The tree itself was hundreds of years old.

According to some reports, it was hollowed-out in more a less as a tribute to a famous tree in Yosemite National Park, which likewise fell in a storm fifty years ago. The tree that toppled Sunday, though hollowed at the bottom, still had branches that would sprout green leaves.

The Calaveras Big Trees Association philosophizes that while the tree enchanted many for many years, the storm was just too much.