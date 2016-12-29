Obama Tabs Bears Ears as a New National Monument

President Barack Obama continued putting the final touches on his environmental legacy as he designated two new national monuments yesterday. 1.35 million acres of federal land surrounding the Bears Ears Buttes in southeastern Utah and 300,000 acres around Gold Butte in Nevada were protected by the president’s declaration. To date, Obama has designated about 553 million acres of public lands and waters as parks, monuments or wilderness areas, more than any previous president.

The Bears Ears National Monument, located to the east of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and to the south of Canyonlands National Park, has more than 100,000 Native American cultural and archaeological sites and is regarded as one of the most significant archaeological areas in the United States. Bears Ears, named for the twin buttes that thrust above the horizon, is home to a diverse southwestern landscape that includes red-rock formations, mountain peaks, sandstone canyons, and piñon- juniper mesas.

The declaration is a victory for local Native American tribes and conservation groups. With the designation of Bears Ears as a National Monument, a first-of-its-kind tribal commission will be created to advise the monuments federal managers. The commission will be comprised of representatives from the five Native American tribes that inhabit the region.

Not everyone was happy with the Bears Ears designation, however. Utah’s statewide elected officials and congressional delegation opposed the president’s decision. Lawmakers in Utah have vowed to work towards repealing the designation. While Utah lawmakers may have an ally in the fight to repeal the designation, as President-elect Donald Trump has promised to undo Obama’s environmental agenda, no president has undone a predecessor’s designations in the 110 year history of the Antiquities Act, the law which gives the president the power to create monuments.