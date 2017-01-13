Nurses and EPA Launch Partnership to Jointly Fight Climate Change Health Impacts

A partnership has been formed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments to address the increasing health challenges nurses and their patients are facing from climate change and its impacts, including rising asthma rates and premature death.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday by EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy to create the new alliance between health care workers and the federal agency tasked with protecting American’s public health.

“From the time I was a small town public health official to my tenure as EPA Administrator, it has been apparent that limiting pollution is a health issue, particularly for communities of color and other vulnerable communities. I have always engaged health care workers in the fight to protect the environment because they are on the front lines and see the impacts of environmental challenges up close each and every day,” said EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy. “We are proud to partner with the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments because they are leading the charge in addressing health issues associated with climate change, air pollution problems and other threats to our health and well-being.”

The partnership creates a framework for ANHE and the EPA to work together on projects and activities that increase nurses’ climate change knowledge and training in order to combat climate change related health problems.