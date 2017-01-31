Noncommercial Rafting Permit Lottery Opens Wednesday

Those looking for a river running adventure in 2018 can test their luck in the Grand Canyon National Park permit lottery for their chance to raft down the Colorado.

On Wednesday GCNP will start accepting applications for noncommercial river trip permits to raft the Colorado River. A total of 463 permits will be available for 12 to 25-day trips for specific launch dates during the 2018 calendar year.

Eligible individuals may apply online at the weighted lottery website: https://grcariverpermits.nps.gov. Applications will be accepted until February 22nd, 2017.

The main lottery is held every year in February to assign launch dates for the next year’s river trips. For canceled or left-over river trips, follow up lotteries will be held throughout the year.

Individuals must be 18 years or older to apply for a river trip permit. Noncommercial river trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is mandatory on each trip. Individuals may participate on a maximum of one recreational river trip per year (commercial or noncommercial).

For those who would rather not take on the river without a professional guide, skip the noncommercial lottery and instead request space on a commercial trip.

For more information about the 2018 Main Lottery, please visit the Grand Canyon National Park web site (https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/weightedlottery.htm), contact the River Permits Office at 1-800-959-9164 or 928-638-7884, or by email at grca_riv@nps.gov.