“No” to Proposed Grand Canyon Monument

U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva from Arizona’s 3rd District released a statement Friday announcing that President Barrack Obama will not designate the Greater Grand Canyon National Heritage Monument prior to his leaving office in two weeks.

In his statement, Congressman Grijalva expressed profound disappointment in the President’s decision, saying the Grand Canyon “is one of the world’s most iconic and popular natural places.”

Protection of the 1.7 million acre area that would have been designated as a national heritage monument was the key to securing the designation. Grijalva pointed out the importance of the area’s tribal culture and history.

With the non-designation, the area can still be used for uranium mining and logging.

A large part of the congressman’s disappointment deals with, as he worded it; “…to leave the future of the Grand Canyon and the health of Arizona tribes up to Donald Trump.”

He believes Obama has failed to help preserve and protect the surrounding watershed of the Grand Canyon from the toxicity derived from uranium mining.

“Few places are more deserving of protection than the landscape surrounding the Grand Canyon,” according to Congressman Grijalva. He says he will return a proposal to Congress that would create the monument.