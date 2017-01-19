News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

No Sports for Page this Weekend

January 19
11:58 2017
Due to the incoming winter weather, which caused the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning yesterday for Northern Arizona, Page High School has decided to play it cautious and not play any sports this weekend. SandDevil

For the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, Friday’s games against North Pointe Prep and Saturday’s games against Veritas Prep Academy will not be played. The girls’ game on Monday against ASU Prep has also been cancelled.

For the wrestling team, their second home meet of the year will have to be rescheduled. The Sand Devil Classic, set to take place Friday and Saturday, has been cancelled.

Finally, the Sand Devils’ basketball teams will not be making the trek to Holbrook on Saturday. This is the second “snow out” of the year for the basketball teams. The first happened earlier in the year with Payson, that game will be made up on Wednesday, January 25th.

As of now, none of this weekend’s sporting events have been rescheduled.

