No Money for General Assistance Families

December 29
11:00 2016
Many poor Navajo families had a blue, blue Christmas this year.

It seems that the Navajo Department of Family Services has run out of money for its General Assistance program until after New Year’s Day.

Checks were not issued in November, either.

In a press release the Navajo DFS blames conditions beyond its control.

It was earlier reported that the tribe’s burial assistance fund was empty, too. Also there were no funds available for vendors providing in-home nursing care.

In its press release – issued the week before Christmas – the DFS finally acknowledged that a 2016 budget shortfall was impacting assistance programs.

“Due to depletion of the FY2016 funding will not issue checks in November and December,” the letter said.

Checks will resume in January – pending availability of new funds – the DFS statement added.

The DFS encouraged clients to keep all their appointments to ensure their eligibility.

Although DFS manager Gladys Ambrose failed to respond to queries from the Navajo Times, Arbin Mitchell – chief of staff for Navajo President Russell Begaye – said in an earlier interview that the shortfall was caused by the federal government not fully funding Navajo programs.

