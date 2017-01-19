No Helmets for Bikers

Motorcyclists in Arizona can continue using their helmets as flower pots. Legislation to force bikers to wear them was sunk in committee on Wednesday.

Proposed in the Arizona House for a second consecutive year by Tucson Democrat Randall Friese, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure voted down the measure unanimously.

Last year the proposed legislation didn’t get out of committee either.

State lawmaker Friese can also be called, Doctor Friese, as he is a trauma surgeon. He has seen many a biker who has suffered head injuries in accident, fatal and otherwise.

He said he didn’t actually expect his House Bill 2046 to ever get past the Republican-controlled House, but he says his many one-on-one experiences with victims led to his putting the bill together anyway.

The House committee was evidently convinced by bikers that such a law would be an infringement on their rights. Friese, on the other hand, considers not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle, the same as smoking, which is obviously heavily regulated.