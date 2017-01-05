NGS Future in Jeopardy?

Those three stacks at the Navajo Generating Station may all be shutdown in the near future….permanently.

The cost of generating electricity with coal is apparently becoming cost prohibitive, and that is why the owners of NGS are expected to make a decision “by spring” as to whether to continue operations, or completely shut the plant down in 2017.

If the plant is actually closed down, the negative effects would ripple through the Navajo Nation and the Page area for years to come.

Owned in part by the Salt River Project, SRP officials are quoted as saying that the cost of coal-produced power is changing at a very quick pace. That is apparently the main reason behind the sudden threat of closure of a plant that employs about 500. Many of the NGS employees are Navajo, and most are residents of Page and the immediate area.

There’s a Native American environmental group that is reportedly accusing SRP of making what they deem as “closure threats” simply as a way to force a renegotiation of a contract that is set to expire at the end of 2019. SRP representatives say those accusations from Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment are absolutely not true.

Lake Powell Communications is in contact with SRP and we expect further developments on this story very soon.