New Regulations Could Be on the Way for Arizona Boaters

Come fall boaters on Lake Powell, and throughout Arizona, may have some new rules to follow on the water.

The rules being proposed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department are designed to boost boater safety and better oversee rental operations.

Some of the rules proposed include a ban on boaters towing people from swim platforms at the rear of their craft and a life vest requirement for wake surfers. Spotters, or people who watch for hazards while people are wake surfing, boarding, or water skiing, will need to be 12 years old under the new rules. Currently, there is no age requirement.

The department also looks to require rental companies to register as vehicle for hire companies and place identifying placards on their water-crafts. Finally, the department looks to increase the amount of checkpoints to look for impaired and unsafe drivers.

The proposed rules would take place in the fall.