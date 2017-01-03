News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New Regulations Could Be on the Way for Arizona Boaters

New Regulations Could Be on the Way for Arizona Boaters
January 03
09:41 2017
Print This Article

Come fall boaters on Lake Powell, and throughout Arizona, may have some new rules to follow on the water.azgf_logo

The rules being proposed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department are designed to boost boater safety and better oversee rental operations.

Some of the rules proposed include a ban on boaters towing people from swim platforms at the rear of their craft and a life vest requirement for wake surfers. Spotters, or people who watch for hazards while people are wake surfing, boarding, or water skiing, will need to be 12 years old under the new rules. Currently, there is no age requirement.

The department also looks to require rental companies to register as vehicle for hire companies and place identifying placards on their water-crafts. Finally, the department looks to increase the amount of checkpoints to look for impaired and unsafe drivers.

The proposed rules would take place in the fall.

Tags
arizona game and fishboatingregulations

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 48°/Low 36°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 52°/Low 41°
10%
Chance of Rain
Thursday
Chance of Rain
High 55°/Low 33°
70%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 38°/Low 27°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.