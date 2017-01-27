New Navajo Election

The District 14 Navajo Nation Council seat is collecting dust right now after Steven Begay was declared ineligible to hold office due to his being a federal employee. But his seat was finally declared officially vacant Wednesday and now a special election will be held to find someone else to have that seat in Window Rock.

According to officials with the Tribe’s election office, it took a team of five attorneys more than a week to determine how to handle the Steven Begay situation. He had run for the office in another special election last year after Mel Begay was found guilty of misuse of the Council’s discretionary funds and sent to jail.

Steven Begay’s top opponent in the special election last year, Theresa Becenti-Aguilar, was the one who pointed-out that Begay should not have been running in the first place. She was proven correct. But rather than give her the vacant chair in Council, if she wants the Council position, she’ll have to re-file.

Kenny Yazzie with the Elections office in Window Rock told Lake Powell Communications that there were many laws and rules that had to be evaluated and studied before the attorneys could figure out what to do about the District 14 seat. That decision was rendered Wednesday.

Now it’s been decided there will be a special election to find someone to hold that seat on council. District- 14 is in New Mexico, not far from Window Rock. Potential candidates have two weeks to file, with the deadline being February 8th.

After that an election date will be announced.