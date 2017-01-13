News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New National Historic Landmark

New National Historic Landmark
January 13
11:14 2017
Print This Article

On Wednesday, U.S Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell announced the designation of 24 new National Historic Landmarks.

Sally Jewel

Sally Jewel

Included in the designation was one Arizona site, the Painted Desert Community Complex located at the northern end of Petrified Forest National Park. The Painted Desert Community Complex serves as the headquarters for Petrified Forest National Park.

“These new designations depict different threads of the American story that have been told through activism, architecture, music, and religious observance,” said Secretary Jewell. “Their designation ensures future generations have the ability to learn from the past as we preserve and protect the historic value of these properties and the more than 2,500 other landmarks nationwide.”

In addition, park superintendent Brad Traver said “We are thrilled that the Secretary agreed that the Painted Desert Community Complex was worthy of Landmark designation. It will help us and future managers protect the Complex as an important example of mid-century modern architecture and as operational headquarters of Petrified Forest National Park for decades to come.”

 

The National Historic Landmarks Program recognizes historic properties of exceptional value to the nation and promotes preservation efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and Native American tribes, as well as those of private organizations and individuals.

Tags
Petrified Forest National Park

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Friday
Chance of Rain
High 51°/Low 39°
50%
Chance of Rain
Saturday
Chance of Rain
High 45°/Low 38°
70%
Overcast
Sunday
Overcast
High 49°/Low 34°
20%
Clear
Monday
Clear
High 48°/Low 30°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.