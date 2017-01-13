New National Historic Landmark

On Wednesday, U.S Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell announced the designation of 24 new National Historic Landmarks.

Included in the designation was one Arizona site, the Painted Desert Community Complex located at the northern end of Petrified Forest National Park. The Painted Desert Community Complex serves as the headquarters for Petrified Forest National Park.

“These new designations depict different threads of the American story that have been told through activism, architecture, music, and religious observance,” said Secretary Jewell. “Their designation ensures future generations have the ability to learn from the past as we preserve and protect the historic value of these properties and the more than 2,500 other landmarks nationwide.”

In addition, park superintendent Brad Traver said “We are thrilled that the Secretary agreed that the Painted Desert Community Complex was worthy of Landmark designation. It will help us and future managers protect the Complex as an important example of mid-century modern architecture and as operational headquarters of Petrified Forest National Park for decades to come.”

The National Historic Landmarks Program recognizes historic properties of exceptional value to the nation and promotes preservation efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and Native American tribes, as well as those of private organizations and individuals.