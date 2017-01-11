Neglected Utah Boy Hospitalized

The Washington County, Utah, Sheriff’s Office is involved in an investigation that is tearing at their hearts. It involves a 12-year old boy who was locked inside a darkened bathroom filled with feces for at least a year and maybe two.

The child lives in Toquerville, just north of Hurricane. He was rescued by his father who called-in the authorities and rushed his son to the hospital. Weighing only 30-pounds, the child was admitted into Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, and is expected to be there up to three weeks.

The child’s mother is identified as 36-year old Brandy K. Jaynes, who is in custody and faces a felony charge of child abuse causing serious injury.

One Washington County Sheriff’s Lieutenant was quoted as saying, after seeing pictures of the boy that it’s something he’ll never be able to forget.

According to reports, the father found the upstairs bathroom by pulling down sheets that were evidently hiding the door. The door itself had two latches on the outside that were locked.

Reports also indicate the victim had two siblings who lived in the home, as well, and continued going to school. The child, who was locked-up, was apparently taken out of school three years ago.

According to a sheriff’s report, deputies found a couple of empty cans of beans in the bathroom and a spoon. The light switch was taped in the “off” position.

The investigation into this tragic story is continuing.