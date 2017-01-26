Navajo Technical University Plans Chinle Campus

Navajo Technical University is moving forward with plans for a 38-acre campus in Chinle.

NTU put out a bid notice to construct a 6,000-square-foot steel building, the first structure of the future campus.

The campus will include classrooms, teacher and student housing, a gymnasium, an amphitheater, a library and cafeteria. The campus will even include a vendor village.

NTU began a small satellite campus in a trailer in Chinle in 2006, but since then the growth has “exceeded our expectations,” according to Arlena Benallie, director of the Chinle campus.

The campus went from 35 students to 380 in its first decade.

NTU’s Chinle campus began with a single trailer, and now consists of four modular buildings. The current campus is located along Chinle Wash, near NHA housing.

The new steel building will be used for classrooms, and it will hold between 500-1,000 students. However, it will eventually be replaced by a 20,000-square-foot building to accommodate more students.

The new campus will be located at the old Central Fair rodeo grounds, on the road to Chinle Hospital.

NTU-Chinle currently offers math, accounting, nursing, science, informational technology and carpentry courses. It also offers an ABE and GED program.

The expanding campus will also mean expanded class choices.

They will be seeking more faculty and staff, and provide more jobs for the community, Benallie said. She hopes to have a shell up by summer, with the project completed by 2018.