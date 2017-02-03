News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Navajo Nation Seeks Seat at the U.N.

February 03
15:03 2017
The Navajo Nation sent a delegation to New York City this week seeking to become an official member of the United Nations.

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission is advocating the move.

Non-governmental organizations and civil societies enjoy the privilege of participating in the United Nations but indigenous nations are limited with regards to their participation, according to Navajo Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown.

Earlier this month, the tribe passed a resolution to advocate for special recognition status before the U.N. The U.N. would have to create a new category for international tribes in the General Assembly in order for the Navajo Nation, and other indigenous tribes to come into the fold.

If included as part of the General Assembly, the Navajo Nation would have the ability to speak on the floor of the U.N. and address concerns affecting Native communities.

Out of the 500 federally recognized Indigenous nations in the United States, the Navajo Nation is the largest.

navajo nation U.N.

