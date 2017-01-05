News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Navajo Nation Removes Controller

January 05
The Navajo Nation Council Wednesday  voted to remove the tribe’s controller.

The council approved legislation in a 17-5 vote to remove Jim Parris, effective immediately.

One of the main issues for the council was Parris’ contract with President Russell Begaye’s office. The contract only required him to work three days a week while receiving a salary of about $140,000 and thousands more in quarterly bonuses.

An acting controller will assume the duties until Begaye appoints a replacement. The controller oversees the daily operations of the tribe’s finances.

navajo nation

