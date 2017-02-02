News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Navajo Justice Department Branches Out

Navajo Justice Department Branches Out
February 02
14:25 2017
Print This Article

The Navajo Nation Department of Justice has taken a major step forward.

Now, for the first time, formal legal opinions of the Navajo Nation are available online and in one place.

Anyone can access the legal opinions now, thanks to a new initiative by Attorney General Ethel Branch.

“When I became Attorney General, members of the Navajo Nation Council encouraged me to provide greater access to the Attorney General’s opinions,” Branch said in a press release.

The opinions date back to June 1998, when the first one was authored by former attorney general Herb Yazzie. Since then, 17 more have been issued, including three from Branch herself.

“With the hire of our new staff member, Brandon Begay, who comes to us with tremendous information technology expertise, we have gained the capacity to make

Branch joined the tribal government in July, 2015, as an appointee of Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye.

“It is so critical that we have clarity in our laws. Access to Attorney General opinions will provide that clarity on questions of law,” Branch said.

The attorney general’s opinions are available online at http://nndoj.org/attorneygeneralopinions.aspx.

The Department of Justice can be reached at (928) 871-6343.

Tags
department of justicenavajo nation

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Thursday
Mostly Cloudy
High 66°/Low 38°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 56°/Low 39°
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 57°/Low 38°
10%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
High 56°/Low 40°
10%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.