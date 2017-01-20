Navajo Committee Tables Escalade Talk

The Navajo Nation Council’s Resource and Development Committee tabled a bill to approve the master agreement for the controversial $1 billion Grand Canyon Escalade project.

“It was very positive (tabling the legislation),” said R, Lamar Whitmer, of the Confluence Partners, LLC, the developers for the project.

Whitmer said tabling the legislation demonstrates that several committee members want a more thorough discussion with their colleagues.

The bill, sponsored by Delegate Benjamin Bennett, had already been unanimously opposed by the council’s Law and Order Committee. It next goes before the Budget and Finance Committee.

The hearing was held at the Bodaway-Gap Chapter House, which is the closest community to the proposed project.

Whitmer said this was the first time Resource and Development committee members got to see community support for the project. He said supporters for the Escalade development outnumbered the “paid protestors” of the Grand Canyon Trust by a two to one margin.

About 100 people attended the meeting.

Whitmer is giving a false impression of community support, Bodaway-Gap Chapter President Don Yellowman said.

The meeting had been rescheduled several times and when it was finally held, community members did not receive enough advanced notice, Yellowman said.

The Grand Canyon Escalade development would see private developers build a tourist destination with hotels, food courts and a variety of shops on an undeveloped section of the rim and continue to the floor of the Grand Canyon where the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers converge.

In addition to the retail businesses, the project would include a gondola that tourists could ride thousands of feet down to the canyon’s floor, to a place previously accessible only by launching a major expedition and guiding a rubber raft or wooden dory through 62 miles of roiling whitewater.

On the floor of the Grand Canyon tourists would find yet another swanky restaurant and a “river walk.”

Bennett’s legislation would authorize a master agreement, approve $65 million by the Navajo Nation to off-site infrastructure and let the Navajo Nation Hospitality Enterprise enter into a development and operational agreement with Confluence Partners.

The bill would also allow for land to be withdrawn from the Bodaway/Gap Chapter – and the signing of a non-compete agreement in the project area.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has gone on record saying that he doesn’t believe the project is in the best interest of the Navajo people.