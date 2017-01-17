Native American Girl Found Safe, Man Arrested

A 15-year old girl reportedly kidnapped from a Chandler street corner last week, was found safe yesterday in a rural area, just north of Tuba City. Her alleged abductor is now in custody.

The FBI says the young Native American girl, identified as Terranne Brooks, had been taken on the morning of January 10. It was initially reported to the Chandler Police. At the time it was thought that she might be in the company of a 40-year old man named Douglas Jones.

When the girl was found on Monday, she was with Jones, and he was taken into custody. He reportedly offered no resistance when he was arrested.

Terrianne was reportedly to be in good health when she was found.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl, but at Lake Powell Communications we didn’t receive the alert until late Monday morning, at around the time she was found. We’ve put-in a request to the FBI office in Phoenix to find out why there was a delay.

Among the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation into the kidnapping and the subsequent arrest of Jones were the FBI, the Navajo Nation Police Department and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.