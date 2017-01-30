Native American Chairs AZ Election Board

Attorney Steve M. Titla, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, is the new chairman of the Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission.

It is the first time that a Native American has chaired the five-member group.

Titla, a graduate of Arizona State University, will serve as chairman as part of his five-year term on the commission. He was appointed to the commission in 2013.

“Every voter, no matter where they are in the state, should have access to critical election information. From how to register, how to get a ballot and how to cast an informed vote, the commission is charged with promoting participating in the political process,” Titla said in a press release.

Titla is a partner in the Titla & Parsi law firm. He has practiced law for 33 years and has served in the Marine Corps and the Arizona National Guard.

Titla is looking forward to the opportunity to lead the commission in 2017 and to strengthen its education program for all voters.

During his time as a Commissioner, Titla has been a strong advocate for increased voter education and outreach among tribal communities and rural areas.

Voters passed the Citizens Clean Elections Act in 1998 to promote participation in the political process and to ensure Arizona’s politics are free from corruption. The act includes the administration of voter education and clean funding programs.

For more information on the commission visit www.azcleanelections.gov.