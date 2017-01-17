National Park System Sets Attendance Record

The National Park System is boasting about a new attendance record.

In stats released Monday, an estimated 325-Million people visited the national parks in 2016, which beats the 307-Million record set in 2015.

Last year, of course, was the National Park System’s 100th birthday, and with their “Find Your Park” campaign, they likely drew more people than they would have otherwise.

Another 300-Million are expected to visit our parks this year.