Napolitano Hospitalized

A woman, who has worn many hats during her career, including that of Governor of Arizona, is hospitalized with cancer in California. Reports indicate that Janet Napolitano is undergoing treatment for a type of cancer that has not been released to the public.

Born in New York City in 1957, Napolitano served as Arizona Governor 2003-2009. She has also served as Director of Homeland Security, Arizona Attorney General and as US Attorney for Arizona. She is currently the President of the University of California.

The former governor was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after she began to experience side effects to the medication she was taking for the cancer. She had previously successfully fought-off cancer. But she was re-diagnosed this past summer.

Her doctors reportedly say she is responding quite well.