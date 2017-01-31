Mom Who Locked Son in Bathroom for Two Years Wants Bond Lowered

The 12-year old boy who was found to be locked in a darkened bathroom inside his home in early January has been released from the hospital in St. George, Utah. Meanwhile, his mother, who is still incarcerated, wants her bond lowered.

Brandy Jaynes is charged with 2nd degree felony child abuse with serious injury. An attorney has asked the court to lower her bond from $20-thousand cash only, to something she might be able to afford, perhaps $10,000. The attorney is also asking that her living conditions at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County, be improved.

Jaynes was arrested January 10 at her Toquerville home. Toquerville is just north of Hurricane. Authorities believe the child may have been locked inside the bathroom for as long as two years. He weighed only 30-pounds when he was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by his father.

The boy was recently released into the custody of a foster family. The victim’s siblings were also put into foster homes when their mother was arrested. They had all been living in the same home, but had not been locked-up and they regularly attended school.

There are reports that the attorney for Jaynes believes the twenty thousand dollars bond is way too high for the charge against her.