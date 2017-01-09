News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

MLK Day Marks First Fee Free Day

January 09
11:03 2017
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Grand Canyon National Park, and Zion National Park will join national park sites around the country in celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with free entrance to the parks. Entrance fees will be waived for all visitors on Monday January 16. NationalParkService

Martin Luther King, Jr. day will be the first of ten fee-free days of the National Park Service’s second century of stewardship. Those days include April 15-16 and April 22-23 during National Park Week, August 25 to celebrate the National Park Service’s birthday, September 30 for National Public Lands Day and November 11-12 in honor of Veterans Day Weekend. During these dates, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free entrance to all visitors.

Fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources. In addition to fee free days, the Every Kid in a Park program provides all fourth grade student with a free annual pass to national park sites. Active duty military and citizens with a permanent disability also have free access to national park sites.

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or use of concessions. Park entrance stations will have Interagency Senior and Annual Passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond January 16 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

For additional information about NPS fee-free days, visit https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm.

