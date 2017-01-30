Misstep Causes Skydiving Mishap

A peaceful afternoon jump from an airplane, what could possibly go wrong?

Well, you could miss your landing spot by 2 miles and wind up landing in deep snow.

Far from the usual search and rescue call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office receives, two skydivers who became stranded in deep snow in the forest around the Grand Canyon needed their assistance Friday.

The two parachutists, a student and dive instructor, made the jump from 15,000 feet and landed about 2 miles from their intended landing zone. The pair left from Paragon Skydive located at the Grand Canyon Airport and ended up off course due to the instructor mistakenly jumping too early.

After the call was received, a backhoe was brought in to try to find the stranded skydivers, but became stuck in the snow.

At that point the Park Service launched a helicopter and was able to locate the tandem. They had trekked about ¾ of a mile in the snow before being rescued.

The helicopter transported the lucky parachutists back to the South Rim.

Other than being cold and wet, the two were in good shape medically at the time of the rescue.