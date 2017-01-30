News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Misstep Causes Skydiving Mishap

Misstep Causes Skydiving Mishap
January 30
14:47 2017
Print This Article

A peaceful afternoon jump from an airplane, what could possibly go wrong?

Well, you could miss your landing spot by 2 miles and wind up landing in deep snow.

Far from the usual search and rescue call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office receives, two skydivers who became stranded in deep snow in the forest around the Grand Canyon needed their assistance Friday.

The two parachutists, a student and dive instructor, made the jump from 15,000 feet and landed about 2 miles from their intended landing zone. The pair left from Paragon Skydive located at the Grand Canyon Airport and ended up off course due to the instructor mistakenly jumping too early.

After the call was received, a backhoe was brought in to try to find the stranded skydivers, but became stuck in the snow.

At that point the Park Service launched a helicopter and was able to locate the tandem. They had trekked about ¾ of a mile in the snow before being rescued.

The helicopter transported the lucky parachutists back to the South Rim.

Other than being cold and wet, the two were in good shape medically at the time of the rescue.

Tags
grand canyonsearch and rescueskydiving

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Monday
Clear
High 48°/Low 32°
0%
Clear
Tuesday
Clear
High 51°/Low 34°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 52°/Low 35°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 53°/Low 39°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.