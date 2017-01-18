News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Mike's Father Sues Navajo Nation for Lack of Alert System

January 18
14:24 2017
The father of Ashlynne Mike, the 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped and slain in Shiprock last May, is suing the Navajo Nation.

Gary Mike’s lawsuit claims the tribe failing to have an emergency notification system cost his daughter her life. The complaint, filed against the Division of Public Safety, the Department of Law Enforcement, and the tribe, doesn’t request compensation.

However, the complaint does demand a jury trial.

Navajo Nation police Captain Ivan Tsosie is also named in the suit. Tsosie, who oversaw the Shiprock Police Department when Ashlynne was kidnapped, is accused of mishandling the investigation in the complaint.

Ashlynne was kidnapped from a school bus stop on May 2nd and then brutally murdered. Her younger brother was also taken, but he escaped unharmed.

27-year-old Thomas Begaye was arrested shortly after on May 4th in connection with the kidnapping and murder. Begaye has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, and murder. Begaye faces life sentences for all counts if convicted.

Begaye’s trial was delayed in August; no new date has been set.

