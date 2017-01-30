Meet Page’s Beekeeper; Tom Geiger

When Tom Geiger retired from the National Park Service he came to Page and found they did not have a beekeeper. Voila, Tom became it.

“I found that there were no beekeepers that were willing to capture swarms and remove bees,” he said. “And I learned that the fire department really had no choice but to kill them, and that wasn’t very satisfactory to me.”

Geiger had been a beekeeper in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, prior to beginning his years of service with the park system.

He finds that bees are fascinating.

“The more I’ve learned the more fascinated I’ve become by them,” he added.

Part of that fascination stems from his feeling that they are quite intelligent. He also tells us that when he’s working with gentle bees he works in a t-shirt and shorts and has never been stung. But, he added that nasty weather can turn the bees’ mood.

“There have been hives where I’ve needed all the protection I can put on,” he said. “It’s not so much that they are moody. But there are situations where you’d better suit-up. Some of those situations are during hard weather, cold, overcast, rainy and in the evening once it gets dark; they do not like to be messed with.”

Bees do not migrate, nor do they hibernate, says Geiger.

In order to keep warm during the winter, they simply produce the heat that they need.

“They’ll form a cluster and interlock their bodies on the outside of that cluster and form an insulating layer. Then, by disconnecting their wing muscles from their wings they can vibrate those muscles to generate heat.”

By doing so, Geiger says they can bring the colony temperature up to one hundred degrees if they want.

The beekeeper talked to us about the threat to bees that we’ve heard about for the past decade. He tells us they face a lot of threats.

“Just trying to get through winter is tough enough on them,” said Geiger. “For one thing bees will not defecate in the hive, and they require about fifty degrees outside temperature in order to come out of the hive in order to relieve themselves.”

They can wait as long as six weeks, but then, rather than defecate, they will die. As a result, in the colder parts of the country, a hive can lose fifty percent of its population.

Geiger says pesticides are another threat to bees. In addition when commercial beekeepers move a colony for the purpose of pollination, the travel can be very tough on the bees. In other cases disease can penetrate a colony of bees and be devastating, as can a nasty mite that has entered the beekeeper’s world over the past decade.

“I think we should be worried, but I don’t think it’s going to be devastating,” added Geiger. “The worry is that honey bees pollinate about thirty percent of the food we eat, so they are quite necessary for our survival.”

Scientists and beekeepers alike are working hard toward overcoming some of the threats to bees, according to Page’s beekeeper.

“But I think when it comes down to it; the bees themselves will take care of themselves.”