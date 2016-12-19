Medicare Costs in 2017

Medicare Part B premiums will increase for next year, but for most people the increase won’t be very much.

Medicare Part B covers doctor fees, outpatient treatment, durable medical equipment, and other items for 58 million people.

The law protects most seniors from Part B premium hikes if the cost-of-living adjustment or COLA in their Social Security benefit doesn’t go up in a given year.

Since the Social Security COLA for 2017 will be 0.3 percent, about 70 percent of Medicare beneficiaries will pay an average Part B premium of $109 per month in 2017.

That’s up from $104.90 for the past four years.

The remaining 30 percent of Medicare’s beneficiaries will pay the standard Part B premium of $134 for 2017, a 10 percent increase over the 2016 premium of $121.80.

Deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance will also increase slightly for 2017.

For beneficiaries in skilled nursing facilities, the coinsurance for days 21 through 100 in a benefit period will be $164.50 in 2017 (versus $161 in 2016).

Since 2007, higher-income people with Medicare have paid higher Part B premiums. These income-indexed rates affect about five percent of people with Medicare.

So, for example, a person with Medicare who files an individual tax return showing an income between $85,000 and $107,000 will pay a Part B premium of $187.50 per month next year.

Some people choose to get their benefits through privately-operated Medicare Advantage health plans, or purchase a Medicare Part D plan to help cover their prescription drug costs. Many of these plans carry their own monthly premiums.

For more information about 2017 premiums and deductibles, go to www.medicare.gov, or call Medicare any time of day or night, at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).