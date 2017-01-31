Lucinda Andreani Named County Public Works Director

Coconino County Manager Cynthia Seelhammer named Lucinda Andreani as the Director of Public Works. Andreani served as the Deputy Director of Public Works from 2011 to 2016 and became the Interim Director in August, 2016.

Andreani, a Flagstaff resident for almost 20 years, has been working with Coconino County in various capacities for the past 12 years. She led the County’s efforts to mitigate the severe impacts of the Schultz fire and ensuing floods, and was instrumental to the voter education efforts for both the increase in the Jail District’s sales tax in 2006 and the Road Maintenance Sales Tax, Prop. 403 in 2014, both of which passed with strong voter support.

“We’re very excited Lucinda will continue her decorated career with Coconino County as the Public Works Director,” said Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, Liz Archuleta. “She is a dedicated public servant and an extremely hard worker. She is an invaluable and an active member of this community and is always working for the best interests of Coconino County residents.”

The Public Works Director oversees multiple operations within the County including Road Maintenance and Engineering Divisions, and oversees over 110 employees with an annual budget of approximately $20 million. The Director also manages the County’s Solid Waste services, the County’s equipment and vehicle fleet, the Flood Control District and the Kachina Village Improvement District.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Lucinda continue her excellent work with the County as Public Works Director,” stated County Manager Seelhammer. “The County is always looking for new and efficient ways to improve the lives of its residents. Lucinda is creative and embodies the diversity of ideas we look for. She is a proven leader with the skills and expertise to manage any challenges we face.”

Andreani has a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources Management with an Emphasis in Environmental Policy from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA. Prior to joining the County, she was a leader in the energy industry working with a major utility and an energy corporation, and with her own consulting business, served large energy users across the country.

Since she came to Flagstaff, she has served on several local boards such as the Flagstaff Leadership Program and the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology. She currently represents the County in an advisory role with the Flagstaff Metropolitan Planning Organization and Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to continue my career with Coconino County as the Public Works Director,” said Andreani. “I am honored to serve the residents of Coconino County and the men and women of this department who are incredibly dedicated to public service. As Director, I will ensure we continue to provide effective and high quality services to the residents of Coconino County.”

Public Works’ mission is to improve community connectivity, economic vitality, and enhanced quality of life, benefitting our current residents and future generations.