LoRenzo Bates; A Time to Lead

January 24
11:17 2017
On Monday the Navajo Nation Council began their winter session in Window Rock, but not in council chambers. This time around, because of renovation being done in chambers, the council’s meeting at the Department of Dine Education auditorium about a block away.

On day-1 Council members re-elected LoRenzo Bates to serve a second term as Speaker for Council. Prior to holding the vote, Bates and his opponent, Delegate Otto Tso, each had an opportunity to address Council on why they should be selected. They had fifteen minutes each before the vote was taken.

Mr. Bates was selected by a vote of 16-6. Two delegates, who weren’t there, did not cast ballots.

Mr. bates spoke to the delegates, insisting that they make an effort to work well with the new president and his administration. He said that in the near future he will arrange meetings with several government departments in Washing in order to keep the lines of communication flowing between these departments and the Navajo nation.

He said the same thinking is important with the states that make-up the Navajo Nation. He also spoke about infrastructure and economic development.

Among his messages was that it’s now time for the delegates on Council to do what they were asked to do by those who for them; lead.

