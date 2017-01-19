News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Looks Like a White Weekend

January 19
11:25 2017
Depending on where you venture this weekend, if anywhere, you’re likely to see precipitation. And where you’re headed will determine whether you see snow or rain or both.Winter Bird

In Page, we’ll see at least a little snow. But the temperatures might keep the snow away in the daytime. That would mean some chilly rain, as there will be precipitation. So volleyball and tennis might be out of the question, not to mention outside picnics.

Flagstaff will evidently be ground zero for snow this weekend. The forecast is for snow and plenty of it. Some reports are predicting two feet of snow in Flagstaff. That should mean plenty of action at the Arizona Snowbowl….if you can get there.

Looking south, but a little closer to Page, in Tuba City they will see weather similar to Page; some snow, but also some rain and chilly temperatures.

For the most part, the forecast for the Navajo Nation is for lots of snow this week. Traveling will likely be hazardous. Be prepared!

If you’re thinking perhaps Kanab, to our northwest, might have some spring-like weather this weekend; forget it. With their five thousand feet of elevation, there’s snow in the forecast, and then more snow.

Ah, but how about Southwest Colorado? Nope! They’re at 6,000 feet and they won’t see anything but snow until Tuesday.

As you might expect, Big Water has the same forecast as Page.

Even if you can find an area with some decent weather, there’s still the issue of getting there!

The Page basketball teams play in Holbrook Saturday night. The weather their looks acceptable with some rain and sun with highs around 50. But you still have to get there!

Maybe we shouldn’t mention that in Miami this weekend, aside from a little rain on Sunday, it will be in the lower 80s.

That type of weather is still a few months off for Page.

snow winter

