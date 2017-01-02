Library Fights to Preserve the Navajo Nation’s Oral Histories

The Navajo Nation Library is looking for help to digitally preserve thousands of hours of oral histories that were once thought lost to the world.

The library is currently petitioning the Navajo Nation Council for $230,520 to digitize the oral history collection. That would cover the year-long process of transferring the audio tapes into a digital format as well as cataloguing the collection so that historians will finally know for sure what information the tapes contain in addition to preserving language and dialects for future study.

While the library is considering turning to other grants to preserve the tapes if necessary the library wants the funding to come from the Navajo Nation Council because it would allow the library to maintain control over how the tapes are preserved and presented.

Back in the 1960s, the Navajo Culture Center of the Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity turned to technology to preserve the oral histories of the Navajo people.

Over the course of the next decade, the center recorded thousands of hours of oral histories, logging stories, songs and details about life as experienced by many Navajo elders.

The original recordings were originally done with reel-to-reel tape and, for most of their existence, were sealed away in fireproof containers. Their contents were never completely cataloged or made widely available.

In the 1970’s some funding was made available by the federal government to transfer the reel-to-reel recordings to cassette tapes to better preserve the audio. Funding ran out long before the project was completed and the cassette tapes were destroyed many years later in a 1998 fire at the Dine College Shiprock Campus.