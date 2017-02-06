News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Leonard Tsosie at Odds With NAPI

Leonard Tsosie at Odds With NAPI
February 06
10:14 2017
Navajo Nation Delegate Leonard Tsosie believes that it’s the tribal council that should be in charge of land leases entered into by Navajo Agricultural Products, Inc.

After all, Tsosie reasoned, NAPI is a tribal entity and thus falls under the ultimate jurisdiction of the council.

Not so fast, countered the NAPI Board of Directors. They claim they have autonomy and can enter into their own lease agreements.

Legislation, sponsored by Tsosie, will soon come before council to clear up the differing opinions.

NAPI Board of Directors Chairman Lorenzo Begay said in a letter to the Navajo Times that NAPI will not bow to political pressure.

Tsosie’s legislation would authorize the council’s Resource and Development Committee to enter into a 15-year lease with Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers and Upland Desert Popcorn.

Pumpkin Patch and Uplands sublease with NAPI expired December 31.

Tsosie’s bill includes a lease for agricultural use, water for irrigation and a flat rate for electricity.

But Begay said that under the Navajo Indian Irrigation Project, which paved the way for NAPI, the board was given the right to manage its own land. He questioned the wisdom of allowing non-tribal businesses to enter into leases with NAPI.

Such an action would threaten NAPI’s 638 contracts with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Begay said.
Tsosie’s bill would set “a bad precedence” by allowing non-tribal businesses to operate without having to comply with tribal law, warned NAPI General Manager Wilton Charley.

Ultimately the land belongs to the tribe, not NAPI, Tsosie argued. And the tribe has final say over its own land, he added.

land leasesnavajo nation

