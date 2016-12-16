Lawsuit Seeks to Block Minimum Wage Increase

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce is seeking an injunction to keep the minimum wage increase to ten dollars per hour from taking effect on January 1.

The State of Arizona and some of its agencies are defendants in the lawsuit.

Last month voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 206 raising minimum wages in Arizona to $10 an hour on January 1, 2017, and eventually to $12 in 2020.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce believes that Prop 206 is a job killer for small business.

Contractors are demanding millions of dollars from the State to pay their employees the required higher minimum wage.

At issue with the State of Arizona are contracts including reimbursement for labor costs based on the current minimum wage, not the increased minimum wage.

A contractor faces increased labor costs and will likely either reduce the number of employees or look for additional money from the state in order to fulfill their contract.

School districts have no way to increase revenues to cover wage increases mid-budget. Some employees in food service, custodial, after-school programs could be let go to keep total labor costs within budget.

Many programs assisting the most vulnerable citizens such as the elderly, handicapped, and very young are dependent on minimum wage employees.

Businesses who can pass increased labor costs on to their customers are expected to do so by increasing their prices. For example, increased labor costs in a daycare are passed along to the parents in the form of higher prices.