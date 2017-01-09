News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Labatt Helps Steer Navajo Beef to Bashas Supermarkets

January 09
13:45 2017
Where’s the beef?

It’ll be at local Bashas’ supermarkets and maybe available at area restaurants.

The Native American Beef program, part of the Labatt Food Service, provides technical assistance for interested ranchers to ensure their cattle is at a choice or prime-grade before sale to their communities.

There are currently 42 Navajo families from 23 ranches participating in the program.

The program not only adds jobs to the reservation, but gives families access to Navajo-grown food, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said.

Having high-quality Navajo beef available at Bashas speaks volumes about tribal sovereignty and re-claiming the tribe’s food system, Navajo
Vice President Jonathan Nez said.

“There is an opportunity for Navajo farmers to get their produce into the supermarkets on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said.

The Begaye-Nez administration and the Navajo Nation Council appropriated revenue from the Permanent Trust Fund Five Year Plan to bolster farming communities.

“It’s empowering to see Navajo food products for sale at supermarkets on the Navajo Nation and it is our hope this effort will continue to grow,” Nez added.

As of Dec. 19, 2016, the USDA reported that the national average rating for Prime beef is 6.9 percent and choice beef is 69 percent respectively.

Rating for cattle from the Navajo Nation was 97 percent for choice cuts and 25 percent for prime cuts.

It took five years for the Navajo Nation to improve the genetics of the cattle through the help of the Navajo Nation Department of Agriculture.

Congratulations are due to ranchers who raise Navajo beef, Nez said.

Beefnavajo nation

