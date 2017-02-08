Kayakers Become Target Practice

Four kayakers from Flagstaff narrowly escaped injury last weekend after being shot at while navigating Burro Creek in southern Utah.

While the lead kayaker sped downstream after a bullet hit the water near him, the three behind him were ordered out of the creek and held at gunpoint after four more shots were fired.

Danny Button, 66, has been charged with 15 felonies in connection with the incident.

the lead kayaker said he heard gunshots, realized he was the target, and rolled his craft upside down. When he surfaced, he heard someone, presumably Button, say, “this one is not going to miss.”

A .45-caliber handgun was seized when Button was arrested. He told police that the kayakers were trespassing on his land.

Sheriff’s deputies proceeded to inform Button that property owners have no rights to waterways.