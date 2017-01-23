News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Job Growth Continues in Coconino County, Arizona
January 23
14:03 2017
Jobless rates in Arizona and Coconino County continue to be on the decline.

Statewide, 10,900 jobs were gained between November and December. That addition drove down the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate down two-tenths of a percent to 4.8 percent. The last time the rate was that low was in February of 2006. The growth also marks six consecutive years of job growth for the state.

From last year Coconino County dropped their unemployment rate from 6.6% to 6%.

While Arizonans are getting paid less than average nationwide, $24 and hour compared to the $26 national average, the pay growth rate is rising faster than average. Arizona pay is growing at a rate of 3.3% versus 2.7% for the rest of the country.

Over 3/4 of the new jobs gained in the past year were in two fields, Education and Health Services and Leisure and Hospitality. Education and Health Services saw 14,300 jobs, while  Leisure and Hospitality added 10,300 jobs. Overall, Arizona saw 32,000 jobs created in the past year.

