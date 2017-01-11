International Students Aim to Revitalzie Lonely Dell Ranch

Glen Canyon is used to seeing its fair share of international visitors, but the 240 international students who made their way to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are not your average tourist.

GCNRA received the students as part of a program sponsored by the U.S. State Department called the Community College Initiative Project. The program provides participants with a one-year, non-degree academic program in workforce development fields at a U.S. community college. 14 colleges in 11 states take part in the program which has hosted 2,800 participants from 21 countries since 2007.

The students’ service learning project will be centered on the historic orchard at Lonely Dell Ranch. They’ll revitalize irrigation ditches, do some pruning, and put up new fences for the vegetable gardens. The students arrived at a perfect time as maintenance on the orchard is long overdue.

Along with the volunteer work, the students will have an academic portion to their stay. Interpretive tours will be given by National Park Service staff and to get a taste of what life was like when the orchard first came into existence, volunteers will be dressed like the original settlers from the 1800s.

The project is being done in celebration of the Community College Initiative Program’s ten-year anniversary, and to commemorate 100 years of the U.S. National Park Service. “Sowing Seeds of Good Intentions for the Future,” is the overarching theme for the project.

The students and staff will be working on revitalizing the historic orchard and Lonely Dell Ranch until Friday.