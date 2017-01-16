Inmates Help Keep Public Lands Clean

Broken sleds and other trash left behind in the Coconino National Forest during winter recreation have overwhelmed Forest Service officials, leading to a partnership between the Forest Service and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no trash service on public lands and few agencies have the manpower to handle trash issues alone. Because of this, it is important for anyone recreating on public lands to clean up any trash before leaving an area. The golden rule for recreating on any public land is pack out what you packed in.

To help ease the trash collection burden, the Coconino Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew has begun helping pick up trash and taking care of our public lands. The Inmate Work Crew has worked closely with Coconino National Forest on trash pickup, as well as, flood mitigation and cleanup of transient camps in the area.

The work crew has also had work days in Williams, Tusayan, Timberline, Tuba City, and Picture Canyon.

In addition to cleaning up public lands, the crew also assists organizations like County Public Works with graffiti removal, and social service organizations with wood cutting for people in need.