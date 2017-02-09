Improvements to Horseshoe Bend Advance to Design Phase

Improvements at Horseshoe Bend took another step toward reality Wednesday as Page City Council approved Weddle Gilmore to handle professional architect and engineering services for the survey and design of improvements to Horseshoe Bend.

The bid award ends a three month process; the city began soliciting proposals on November 9, 2016.

The City will split the $232,495 price tag for the services with the National Park Service 50/50.

The projects goal is to develop a design for accessible trail access, visitor restrooms/ trail-head/orientation structure, site amenities, and parking improvements to Horseshoe Bend Improvements to the area will also include an increase in shaded area and the addition of safety signage.

One of the main goals for the improvement of the trail-head is that it must blend with the natural environment. Another concern is keeping the approximate 4,000 hydrated. With no water utility on site, providing potable drinking water to visitors is a primary feature of the project. An entrance sign to create a sense of arrival at Horseshoe Bend will also be in the design plans.

For the trail, an accessible 1-mile long trail with a natural appearance that has minimum maintenance requirements and meets accessibility standards will be designed. The trail will be a minimum 8-foot-wide and incorporate three wide view points with educational and safety signage.

To handle the bottleneck that occurs in the parking lot, multiple changes will be designed for the parking area at Horseshoe Bend. First, the access from Highway 89 will be widened and an entry gate may be added. A delineated parking layout with wheel stops and striping will be added to make the parking area more organized. Separate parking for buses, RV’s, and large vehicles should also eliminate some of the congestion. Low level security lighting is also being considered.

In an attempt to limit the amount of visitors getting uncomfortably close to the edge, a new accessible rim viewing area will be designed. The safe, accessible, flat viewing platform will accommodate 50 people and be completely integrated into the landscape.

The survey and design of improvements to Horseshoe Bend will take around 5 months to complete.