IHS Scholarship, Loan Repayment Programs Aim to Recruit More Health Care Providers

The Indian Health Service announced the opening of the application period for its 2017 scholarship and loan repayment programs with several important improvements that will maximize the long-term workforce development impact of these valuable recruitment tools at eligible Indian health programs.

An estimated $13.7 million will be available for scholarships and $30 million will be available for loan repayments this application round.

IHS is refocusing both programs on the most-needed disciplines in Indian health programs units such as physicians, physician assistants/nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. As a result, an increase of 60 additional awards in the most needed disciplines is anticipated for a total of 200 new scholarships awarded. IHS is also increasing the number of graduate scholarships that require service in Indian health programs and reducing the number of preparatory scholarships that do not require any service.

The IHS Scholarship Program provides qualified American Indian and Alaska Native health professions students the opportunity to establish an educational foundation for a career in health care and serve medically underserved Indian health programs throughout the country. Since IHS began providing scholarships in 1978, nearly 7,000 students have received awards.