Human remains found near Lake Powell have been tentatively identified as Michael Theo Schimmel of Page, Arizona.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, human skeletal remains were found by a hiker.

Kane County deputies, detectives, and medical investigator responded to the scene. Investigators found remains scattered over a 150-yard area south of Highway 89, less than a mile north of the Utah-Arizona border.

Investigators located numerous bones and items of clothing including a driver’s license and credit card belonging to Schimmel. It is possible the remains have been in the area for two years or more.

Remains and clothing were collected and transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for identification and to attempt to determine the cause of death.

The location of the remains is not a regular hiking area or where one could die from a fall. Dental records of Schimmel are also being used to determine if there is a match.

Schimmel was known to many Page residents from the years he delivered packages for UPS.

Kane County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge noted that Schimmel did not appear to have been reported missing.

According to the Desert News, Schimmel was survived by an ex-wife and children. They no longer live in Page and reportedly were not close to Schimmel. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the family was not aware he was missing.

Evidence continues to be collected and analyzed to confirm the remains are those of Schimmel and to determine a cause of death.

Anyone who may have known Michael Theo Schimmel or may have information that could help in the investigation is encouraged to contact Kane County Utah Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-4916 or 435-644-2349.