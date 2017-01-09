News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Hopi Tribe Wants BIA Action on Jail

Hopi Tribe Wants BIA Action on Jail
January 09
11:29 2017
Print This Article

The Hopi Tribe is asking the Bureau of Indian Affairs to take immediate action on the need for a modular detention center on the reservation.

The closure of the lone detention center on the reservation, in Keams Canyon, creates a hardship for the officers, extra wear and tear on official vehicles and negatively impacts public safety, according to Hopi Chairman Herman Honanie.

Honanie and Vice Chairman Alfred Lomahquahu, Jr., signed an executive order in late December declaring that the detention center’s closing posed an emergency risk to the health and welfare of the tribe.

There is also the possibility of violating the civil rights of those arrested, according to Ivan Sidney, administrator of First Mesa Consolidated Villages.

Police must transport a detainee to the nearest detention facility – in Holbrook – within an hour of being booked, Honanie said. It’s approximately 100 miles from Keams Canyon to Holbrook.

Also, for officer safety, two officers are required for transport. This leaves patrols understaffed.

Sidney said he first made the BIA aware of the deteriorating conditions at the detention center in 2012.

The tribe is seeking immediate action on the detention center problem, Honanie said.

However, the BIA has informed the Hopi Tribe that it will be two to three months before it can bring in modular units.

Tags
biahopi tribejail

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
10:07 AM MST on January 09, 2017
Expires:
6:00 PM MST on January 09, 2017
Chance of Rain
Monday
Chance of Rain
High 48°/Low 36°
50%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 47°/Low 37°
10%
Chance of Rain
Wednesday
Chance of Rain
High 54°/Low 37°
50%
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday
Mostly Cloudy
High 48°/Low 34°
20%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.