Hopi Tribe Wants BIA Action on Jail

The Hopi Tribe is asking the Bureau of Indian Affairs to take immediate action on the need for a modular detention center on the reservation.

The closure of the lone detention center on the reservation, in Keams Canyon, creates a hardship for the officers, extra wear and tear on official vehicles and negatively impacts public safety, according to Hopi Chairman Herman Honanie.

Honanie and Vice Chairman Alfred Lomahquahu, Jr., signed an executive order in late December declaring that the detention center’s closing posed an emergency risk to the health and welfare of the tribe.

There is also the possibility of violating the civil rights of those arrested, according to Ivan Sidney, administrator of First Mesa Consolidated Villages.

Police must transport a detainee to the nearest detention facility – in Holbrook – within an hour of being booked, Honanie said. It’s approximately 100 miles from Keams Canyon to Holbrook.

Also, for officer safety, two officers are required for transport. This leaves patrols understaffed.

Sidney said he first made the BIA aware of the deteriorating conditions at the detention center in 2012.

The tribe is seeking immediate action on the detention center problem, Honanie said.

However, the BIA has informed the Hopi Tribe that it will be two to three months before it can bring in modular units.