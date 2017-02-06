News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Hole-in-the-Rock State Park?

Hole-in-the-Rock State Park?
February 06
11:27 2017
Print This Article

A Utah legislative proposal to make Hole-in-the-Rock a state park has garnered committee approval.

Hole-in-the-Rock is a cleft in a steep cliff face within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area that 250 Mormon pioneers negotiated on their way to settle in southeastern Utah in the late 1800s. It is believed that the pioneers trek was one of the last covered wagon expeditions in United States history.

The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Margaret Dayton a Republican from Orem, would transfer the Hole-in-the-Rock area to the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation and the Bureau of Land Management while creating a new state park. The area is currently under control by the National Park Service and is located on the western edge of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Heritage groups are anxious to expand their trekking parties to the site, which are now limited to 12 people by federal regulations. They also want to establish staging and camping facilities.

Hole-in-the-Rock is accessed by a two-hour drive on a rugged road from Escalante.

Matthew Gross with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance is skeptical of the proposal, saying, “Utah has a patchy track record in funding and managing its parks.

The Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee gave the measure unanimous support. The bill now advances to the full Senate for further consideration.

Tags
glen canyon national recreation areaHole in the RockState Park

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 58°/Low 44°
0%
Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 64°/Low 44°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 65°/Low 46°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 68°/Low 50°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.