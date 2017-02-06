Hole-in-the-Rock State Park?

A Utah legislative proposal to make Hole-in-the-Rock a state park has garnered committee approval.

Hole-in-the-Rock is a cleft in a steep cliff face within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area that 250 Mormon pioneers negotiated on their way to settle in southeastern Utah in the late 1800s. It is believed that the pioneers trek was one of the last covered wagon expeditions in United States history.

The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Margaret Dayton a Republican from Orem, would transfer the Hole-in-the-Rock area to the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation and the Bureau of Land Management while creating a new state park. The area is currently under control by the National Park Service and is located on the western edge of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Heritage groups are anxious to expand their trekking parties to the site, which are now limited to 12 people by federal regulations. They also want to establish staging and camping facilities.

Hole-in-the-Rock is accessed by a two-hour drive on a rugged road from Escalante.

Matthew Gross with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance is skeptical of the proposal, saying, “Utah has a patchy track record in funding and managing its parks.

The Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee gave the measure unanimous support. The bill now advances to the full Senate for further consideration.