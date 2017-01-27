Greenhaven HOA Meeting

Residents of Greenhaven and representatives from Coconino County will be having a Community Discussion Monday afternoon.

Lena Fowler, Coconino County District 5 Supervisor, will convene the meeting with the Greenhaven Home Owners Association to discuss issues as they pertain to how County regulations interact with an HOA.

Community Development professionals and a County Engineer will be there to answer questions and provide feedback to residents. All members of Greenhaven’s HOA are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be held at the Page Police Station at 11 a.m. on Monday. For more information on the meeting, contact Supervisor Fowler’s office at 928-283-4518.