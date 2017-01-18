Glen Canyon Releases Off-Road Management Plan

Last week, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area moved forwarded with a plan for managing off-road use of motor vehicles as well as on-road use of off-highway vehicles and street-legal all-terrain vehicles.

On Friday the National Park Service announced the release of the Off-Road Vehicle Management Plan and Final Environmental Impact Statement for Glen Canyon. Superintendent of Glen Canyon, Billy Shott, hopes that the plan, which has been under development since 2007, will be able to be put into action in the near future.

Shott was also pleased that the development of the plan was a collaborative effort.

“I’m very pleased with the response we’ve had to developing the Off-road Vehicle Management Plan,” Shott said. “We gathered input and comments from the general public at numerous venues, received input from the Bureau of Land Management, and had input from the Utah counties that border our park. I think the plan we’ve prepared together is very representative of the balanced approach we need to manage off-road use in Glen Canyon.”

The goal of the plan is to protect existing recreational opportunities while continuing to preserve the natural and cultural resources that make Glen Canyon unique.

Out of the five alternatives considered in developing the plan, the National Park Service preferred alternative maintains many of the off and on-road recreational opportunities that are currently available at Glen Canyon, though some routes and areas not designated under the plan will be closed and restored.

Also includes are provisions to develop a comprehensive communication plan that will improve signage and route markings, inform visitors about park regulations concerning off-road vehicle use, and educate visitors on the unique resources in the park and ways they can help protect them.

Among the other alternatives considered were a “no-action” alternative, an environmentally preferred alternative, and an alternative to expand recreational opportunities.

To seek additional information, obtain a copy of the plan, or provide comments, please visit http://parkplanning.nps.gov/glca-orvplan.