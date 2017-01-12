News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Future of FLDS Police Department To Be Decided

Future of FLDS Police Department To Be Decided
January 12
14:25 2017
Print This Article

Attorneys for the FLDS towns of Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Arizona have filed papers in an attempt to save the towns’ police department.

Last year in court the joint police department in what the two towns are known as, “Short Creek,” found themselves in court fighting charges that they discriminated against people who were not members of the polygamist sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the end, a federal judge decided Short Creek needed a new police department with new personnel.

But this week the attorneys representing the FLDS communities filed papers that, instead, the police officers could be re-educated and also supplied with body cameras, to make sure officers stay in compliance with the law. In the past officers had been accused of enforcing FLDS mandates and treating non-believers, and those attempting to escape the religion, with disdain.

It’s now up to a US District Judge to consider the papers filed by the Short Creek lawyers.

Tags
fldspoliceshort creek

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Thursday
Chance of Rain
High 47°/Low 40°
60%
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
Mostly Cloudy
High 51°/Low 38°
20%
Chance of Rain
Saturday
Chance of Rain
High 47°/Low 38°
50%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 48°/Low 34°
20%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.