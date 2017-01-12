Future of FLDS Police Department To Be Decided

Attorneys for the FLDS towns of Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Arizona have filed papers in an attempt to save the towns’ police department.

Last year in court the joint police department in what the two towns are known as, “Short Creek,” found themselves in court fighting charges that they discriminated against people who were not members of the polygamist sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the end, a federal judge decided Short Creek needed a new police department with new personnel.

But this week the attorneys representing the FLDS communities filed papers that, instead, the police officers could be re-educated and also supplied with body cameras, to make sure officers stay in compliance with the law. In the past officers had been accused of enforcing FLDS mandates and treating non-believers, and those attempting to escape the religion, with disdain.

It’s now up to a US District Judge to consider the papers filed by the Short Creek lawyers.